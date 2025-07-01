A Closer Look at Celsius Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings CELH we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $413,166 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $735,885.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $52.5 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $1.68 $1.58 $1.68 $48.00 $167.5K 259 1.0K CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.85 $9.7 $9.8 $40.00 $147.0K 916 1 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $38.33 $124.4K 1.0K 389 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.95 $11.8 $11.9 $40.00 $101.1K 4.6K 85 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.5 $40.00 $75.0K 18.6K 195

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and the recently acquired portfolio of Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Celsius Holdings

With a volume of 4,806,805, the price of CELH is up 0.11% at $46.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $47. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Showing optimism, an analyst from TD Cowen upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.