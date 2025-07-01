Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nebius Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group NBIS revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $439,990, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,382,130.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $80.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.6 $40.00 $312.0K 50 400 NBIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $11.8 $8.9 $10.0 $38.00 $200.0K 1 200 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.7 $20.3 $20.8 $50.00 $145.1K 7.7K 227 NBIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $18.6 $15.7 $17.25 $55.00 $103.5K 17 0 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.8 $11.6 $11.8 $44.00 $94.4K 97 81

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nebius Group

With a volume of 10,304,667, the price of NBIS is down -1.14% at $54.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $67.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nebius Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.