10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $300.00 $26.5K 23.2K 78.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $230.00 $45.2K 18.8K 5.4K HAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $82.50 $256.5K 11 5.2K DBI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.00 $50.2K 32 2.5K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $24.00 $28.8K 353 2.2K WWW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $62.7K 5.1K 1.1K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $33.00 $37.6K 2.2K 994 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $32.2K 618 229 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $320.00 $26.1K 1.4K 201 SRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.50 $55.0K 440 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 23275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 18885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS HAS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBI DBI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WWW WWW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRM SRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

