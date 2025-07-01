10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $155.00 $140.1K 63.1K 190.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $207.50 $44.8K 22.8K 104.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $130.00 $25.7K 2.7K 14.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $410.00 $98.7K 12.8K 12.4K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $162.50 $195.0K 455 4.3K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $120.2K 3.9K 2.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $275.2K 20.1K 2.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $400.00 $86.2K 3.3K 1.7K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $70.00 $476.0K 1.4K 562 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $9.50 $33.2K 1.1K 470

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 63157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 22865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 2759 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 125 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 12819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI BBAI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 20126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $10786.0 per contract. There were 3382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 563 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 560 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $476.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 1150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

