Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $141,030, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $505,050.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $50.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $40.00 $141.0K 5.6K 325 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $4.15 $3.8 $4.15 $45.00 $103.7K 2.9K 258 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $45.00 $99.6K 2.9K 508 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.25 $40.00 $80.0K 208 108 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $50.00 $74.1K 1.1K 357

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 681,196, the price of ENPH is up 1.13% at $40.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.25.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $42. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $43. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $31. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $53.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.