Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSFT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 173 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 52 are puts, for a total amount of $3,753,662 and 121, calls, for a total amount of $89,012,502.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $700.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Microsoft stands at 2669.71, with a total volume reaching 130,786.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Microsoft, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $700.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $135.35 $133.45 $135.25 $365.00 $3.1M 739 240 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $134.75 $133.3 $134.75 $380.00 $3.0M 636 2 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.8 $16.75 $16.8 $510.00 $840.0K 6.1K 611 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $500.00 $434.3K 12.4K 2.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $149.05 $147.6 $149.05 $360.00 $417.3K 5.3K 33

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

Trading volume stands at 13,370,590, with MSFT's price up by 0.5%, positioned at $498.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $577.0.

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $585. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $605. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $530. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $565.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.