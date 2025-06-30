IonQ Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ IONQ revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $555,310, and 30 were calls, valued at $5,701,734.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $75.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IonQ options trades today is 2359.38 with a total volume of 57,667.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IonQ's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.21 $70.00 $2.0M 3.3K 4.0K IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.4 $12.25 $12.25 $34.00 $1.9M 7.6K 2 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.05 $13.0 $13.0 $40.00 $260.0K 2.8K 330 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $2.7 $2.09 $2.1 $41.00 $214.8K 2.5K 1.7K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.15 $8.05 $8.15 $47.00 $163.0K 1.2K 209

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 23,500,794, the price of IONQ is up by 5.91%, reaching $42.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About IonQ

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $50.0.

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

