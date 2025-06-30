10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $310.00 $42.9K 7.3K 51.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $220.00 $25.2K 15.0K 16.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $120.00 $44.8K 20.8K 4.5K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $58.00 $41.8K 849 2.7K EAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $44.7K 6.1K 1.8K HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $372.50 $192.5K 71 577 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $180.00 $30.4K 1.7K 397 URBN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $30.6K 486 315 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $70.00 $36.2K 86 127 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $170.00 $95.6K 213 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 7361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 15026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 20876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 624 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 325 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT EAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $4483.0 per contract. There were 6170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $372.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 1794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URBN URBN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1649.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 564 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $9548.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

