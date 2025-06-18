This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hims & Hers Health

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $174,875, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,037,357.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $100.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.6 $14.5 $14.5 $95.00 $217.5K 178 154 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $58.3 $56.65 $58.14 $1.00 $104.6K 11.9K 134 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.2 $17.2 $19.25 $60.00 $96.1K 2.3K 51 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $60.00 $94.8K 1.0K 253 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $6.85 $7.25 $80.00 $90.6K 254 131

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 18,729,107, with HIMS's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $60.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $65. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.