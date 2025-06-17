Microsoft's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 111 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,562,390 and 81, calls, for a total amount of $5,641,981.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $600.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $348.6 $346.35 $347.4 $130.00 $347.4K 373 10 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.6 $22.4 $22.5 $480.00 $225.0K 3.7K 1.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.6 $22.5 $22.5 $480.00 $225.0K 3.7K 928 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $101.8 $100.7 $101.26 $430.00 $222.7K 1.6K 74 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $89.2 $88.3 $88.74 $450.00 $195.2K 2.8K 73

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

With a volume of 7,671,452, the price of MSFT is down -0.57% at $476.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $552.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $515. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $605. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $565. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $550. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

