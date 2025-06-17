10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $260.00 $51.7K 8.0K 3.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $14.50 $31.7K 4.3K 1.1K AMBC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.00 $75.2K 1.1K 771 GPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $35.5K 2.8K 495 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $135.00 $73.4K 1.6K 348 SEZL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $175.00 $38.6K 1.0K 273 LMND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $51.4K 27 156 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $265.00 $66.9K 952 54 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $250.00 $31.4K 100 30 LPLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $400.00 $55.2K 90 26

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 8068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 520 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBC AMBC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN GPN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $563.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEZL SEZL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND LMND, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $6290.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPLA LPLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 122 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $2124.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

