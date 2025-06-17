June 17, 2025 1:35 PM 6 min read

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $260.00 $51.7K 8.0K 3.5K
SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $14.50 $31.7K 4.3K 1.1K
AMBC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.00 $75.2K 1.1K 771
GPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $35.5K 2.8K 495
MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $135.00 $73.4K 1.6K 348
SEZL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $175.00 $38.6K 1.0K 273
LMND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $51.4K 27 156
JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $265.00 $66.9K 952 54
COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $250.00 $31.4K 100 30
LPLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $400.00 $55.2K 90 26

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 8068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 520 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBC AMBC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN GPN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $563.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEZL SEZL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND LMND, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $6290.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPLA LPLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 122 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $2124.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMBC Logo
AMBCAmbac Financial Group Inc
$6.94-0.86%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.75
Growth
2.47
Quality
Not Available
Value
65.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$194.07-1.80%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$252.18-3.59%
GPN Logo
GPNGlobal Payments Inc
$76.66-0.22%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$269.89-0.17%
LMND Logo
LMNDLemonade Inc
$39.45-6.00%
LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$378.82-0.25%
MS Logo
MSMorgan Stanley
$130.34-0.43%
SEZL Logo
SEZLSezzle Inc
$149.852.34%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$14.41-3.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
Click to see more Options updates
Posted In:
OptionsBZI-AUOA
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved