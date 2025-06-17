10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $320.00 $26.2K 15.0K 74.8K EAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $1.6 million 10.0K 6.0K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $145.0K 12.7K 3.0K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $5.00 $51.8K 64.8K 2.2K PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $74.8K 9.7K 1.0K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $125.00 $51.4K 1.0K 310 RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.00 $50.5K 12.2K 198 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $30.6K 580 190 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $280.00 $32.4K 108 65 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $225.00 $44.8K 4.7K 45

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 15077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT EAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2900 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 10004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 12727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 913 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 64843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 748 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 1010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 12232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 549 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $4050.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1795.0 per contract. There were 4745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

