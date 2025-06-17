A Closer Look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $297,716, and 5 were calls, valued at $179,953.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.2 and $55.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at 1360.67, with a total volume reaching 1,133.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chipotle Mexican Grill, situated within the strike price corridor from $39.2 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $50.00 $168.6K 1.1K 0 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.02 $0.98 $1.02 $52.00 $59.8K 1.7K 594 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.32 $55.00 $43.2K 4.1K 100 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $55.00 $41.0K 2.4K 123 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.24 $49.00 $38.8K 1.3K 12

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Trading volume stands at 1,440,234, with CMG's price down by -1.81%, positioned at $51.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $55. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.