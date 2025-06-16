Decoding Cisco Systems's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cisco Systems.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,600, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,286,325.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $65.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.75 $15.7 $15.75 $50.00 $222.0K 594 143 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.25 $20.15 $20.15 $45.00 $201.5K 543 0 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.85 $27.1 $27.1 $40.00 $189.7K 365 70 CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.53 $60.00 $158.6K 23.5K 307 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.75 $11.6 $11.75 $60.00 $98.7K 1.3K 84

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

In light of the recent options history for Cisco Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

With a trading volume of 6,257,762, the price of CSCO is up by 2.31%, reaching $65.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.0.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $73.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.