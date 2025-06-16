Bilibili Unusual Options Activity For June 16

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $232,930 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $6,221,732.

Today's Best Finance Deals

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $23.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.25 $3.9 $4.2 $22.00 $924.1K 2.5K 15.5K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.1 $4.0 $4.06 $22.00 $820.0K 2.5K 2.6K BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $22.00 $818.5K 2.5K 4.6K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $21.00 $785.2K 87 7.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $21.00 $750.0K 87 4.0K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Bilibili

With a trading volume of 2,192,830, the price of BILI is up by 6.04%, reaching $21.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bilibili

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bilibili, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.