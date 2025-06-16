Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Roblox

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox RBLX revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $112,176, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,041,421.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $135.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $77.5 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.9 $29.3 $29.21 $77.50 $584.1K 110 200 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $105.00 $118.4K 2.1K 44 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.52 $1.42 $1.41 $101.00 $93.2K 1.5K 7.1K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $101.00 $56.2K 1.5K 875 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.95 $13.8 $13.95 $100.00 $37.6K 148 40

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roblox

With a volume of 4,025,201, the price of RBLX is up 3.33% at $100.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $103.6.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Roblox with a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $103.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.