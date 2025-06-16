What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,526, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,161,542.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 660.5, with a total volume reaching 1,620.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $12.65 $11.9 $11.9 $485.00 $119.0K 237 4 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $167.1 $164.45 $165.09 $340.00 $115.5K 467 7 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $224.75 $222.0 $222.0 $270.00 $111.0K 15 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $97.85 $96.65 $97.85 $430.00 $97.8K 371 10 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $185.1 $181.0 $181.0 $350.00 $72.4K 45 4

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Trading volume stands at 294,560, with CRWD's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $481.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $488.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $515. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $525.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.