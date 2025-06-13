This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hewlett Packard

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hewlett Packard. Our analysis of options history for Hewlett Packard HPE revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $223,764, and 5 were calls, valued at $182,390.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $20.0 for Hewlett Packard, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hewlett Packard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hewlett Packard's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.33 $1.33 $1.33 $16.00 $48.9K 5.0K 1.0K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.26 $1.3 $16.00 $47.8K 5.0K 1.7K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.31 $1.25 $1.31 $16.00 $46.9K 5.0K 359 HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.27 $1.22 $1.22 $20.00 $45.3K 17.7K 1.7K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.25 $1.29 $16.00 $44.6K 5.0K 1.4K

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hewlett Packard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Hewlett Packard

Trading volume stands at 1,564,838, with HPE's price down by -1.79%, positioned at $17.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hewlett Packard

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $22. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard, maintaining a target price of $20. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Hewlett Packard, maintaining a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hewlett Packard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.