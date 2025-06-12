SoFi Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $274,485 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,624,214.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $18.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 23853.38 with a total volume of 597,566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $0.64 $0.62 $0.63 $14.50 $630.0K 75.5K 72.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $0.65 $0.63 $0.63 $14.50 $228.9K 75.5K 61.7K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $0.38 $0.37 $0.37 $16.00 $205.1K 6.7K 97.0K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.3 $0.29 $0.3 $13.00 $120.0K 49.6K 4.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.11 $1.1 $1.1 $15.00 $99.0K 34.0K 2.9K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 62,366,539, the price of SOFI is down -1.17% at $14.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.