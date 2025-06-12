10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $320.00 $46.9K 13.5K 12.3K BSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.00 $1.3 million 580 1.5K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $52.00 $54.2K 3.1K 998 VERA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $22.50 $108.7K 5.4K 781 REPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.50 $28.3K 23 437 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.00 $38.8K 3.5K 300 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $114.0K 314 214 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $75.00 $94.2K 2.3K 153 AZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $72.50 $33.4K 855 143 DOCS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $67.50 $27.8K 155 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 13587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX BSX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 525 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 3124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERA VERA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 5422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REPL REPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 334 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 582 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 3586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM TEM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 281 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZN AZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCS DOCS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

