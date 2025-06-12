This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM IBM revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 24% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $154,810, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,360,451.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $380.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.25 $34.75 $35.95 $300.00 $107.8K 697 173 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.35 $35.6 $36.15 $300.00 $72.2K 697 198 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.45 $1.33 $1.44 $290.00 $71.7K 1.2K 2.3K IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.3 $27.6 $27.6 $290.00 $69.0K 21 25 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.32 $1.3 $1.3 $290.00 $65.9K 1.2K 1.8K

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IBM

Trading volume stands at 1,041,399, with IBM's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $281.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on IBM

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $287.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on IBM with a target price of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for IBM, targeting a price of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

