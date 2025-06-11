Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $515,822, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,064,118.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $25.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 14713.15 with a total volume of 17,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.98 $1.97 $1.98 $21.00 $423.3K 10.6K 2.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.36 $1.34 $1.36 $21.00 $380.8K 14.5K 7.7K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.21 $2.07 $2.21 $22.00 $195.5K 32.7K 42 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $7.0 $1.75 $6.1 $25.00 $109.8K 5.1K 180 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.35 $17.00 $91.8K 1.3K 211

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 47,907,111, the INTC's price is down by -4.26%, now at $21.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intel

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.