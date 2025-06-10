Texas Instruments's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Texas Instruments TXN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TXN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Texas Instruments. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 11% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,590, and 8 calls, totaling $816,477.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Texas Instruments's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Texas Instruments's significant trades, within a strike price range of $175.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $24.35 $23.65 $24.06 $180.00 $480.8K 2.1K 0 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.55 $4.35 $4.41 $200.00 $101.5K 4.5K 248 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $28.35 $27.4 $27.92 $175.00 $55.8K 687 21 TXN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $16.5 $16.35 $16.35 $200.00 $55.5K 251 97 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.0 $21.45 $21.46 $195.00 $45.0K 232 41

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,198,675, the price of TXN is up 1.35% at $201.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

