Looking At Joby Aviation's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Joby Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Joby Aviation JOBY revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $138,300, and 9 were calls, valued at $961,810.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $12.0 for Joby Aviation during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Joby Aviation's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Joby Aviation's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.3 $0.15 $0.25 $10.50 $354.2K 76 14.4K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.8 $0.65 $0.8 $12.00 $200.2K 1.2K 2.5K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $10.00 $174.7K 8.3K 3.9K JOBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $10.00 $74.5K 425 356 JOBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.85 $9.00 $63.7K 963 750

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Joby Aviation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Joby Aviation's Current Market Status

With a volume of 34,935,901, the price of JOBY is up 14.41% at $9.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Joby Aviation

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Joby Aviation, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Joby Aviation, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

