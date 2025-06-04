Looking At NIO's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NIO. Our analysis of options history for NIO NIO revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $272,984, and 6 were calls, valued at $300,264.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $20.0 for NIO over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NIO's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NIO's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NIO 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.85 $0.82 $0.82 $3.00 $82.0K 18.7K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $7.00 $72.0K 3.6K 221 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.37 $0.35 $0.35 $2.00 $62.7K 27.8K 1.8K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.12 $0.11 $0.12 $4.00 $60.5K 51.3K 5.7K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.09 $1.81 $2.04 $5.00 $59.3K 15.5K 291

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 64,799,156, with NIO's price up by 6.52%, positioned at $3.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $3.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $3. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $3.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.