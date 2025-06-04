This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Snap SNAP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SNAP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Snap. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,339, and 9 calls, totaling $635,498.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $10.0 for Snap, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snap's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snap's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $1.38 $1.36 $1.36 $8.00 $249.8K 3.5K 2.8K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.37 $1.36 $1.37 $8.00 $100.6K 3.5K 3.5K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.41 $2.36 $2.4 $10.00 $48.1K 8.5K 234 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.41 $2.35 $2.41 $10.00 $46.5K 8.5K 427 SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.02 $1.0 $1.02 $9.00 $41.7K 5.2K 411

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 15,209,460, the SNAP's price is up by 1.2%, now at $8.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

