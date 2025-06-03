Check Out What Whales Are Doing With EOSE

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOSE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Eos Energy Enterprises.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $93,665, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $559,110.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $10.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eos Energy Enterprises stands at 36813.83, with a total volume reaching 7,454.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eos Energy Enterprises, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.81 $1.73 $1.8 $5.00 $180.8K 40.1K 3.4K EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.07 $1.04 $1.07 $10.00 $107.0K 88.2K 1.2K EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.65 $0.61 $0.65 $2.00 $93.6K 13.3K 437 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $1.25 $1.24 $1.25 $5.50 $86.5K 14.7K 1.0K EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.05 $1.05 $1.05 $5.00 $78.7K 58.4K 788

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eos Energy Enterprises, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Eos Energy Enterprises Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,894,290, with EOSE's price down by -0.96%, positioned at $4.11.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Eos Energy Enterprises

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.