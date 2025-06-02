Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Crocs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Crocs. Our analysis of options history for Crocs CROX revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $67,460, and 8 were calls, valued at $320,637.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $140.0 for Crocs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Crocs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Crocs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Crocs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $1.05 $0.8 $0.8 $104.00 $62.1K 31 1.6K CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $0.9 $0.75 $0.9 $104.00 $60.4K 31 3.1K CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.35 $1.1 $1.1 $140.00 $55.0K 106 501 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.5 $16.2 $16.2 $100.00 $35.6K 368 24 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.8 $21.5 $21.8 $120.00 $34.8K 312 16

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Crocs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Crocs

Currently trading with a volume of 1,212,997, the CROX's price is down by -0.2%, now at $101.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Crocs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Crocs, maintaining a target price of $119. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Crocs, targeting a price of $129.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.