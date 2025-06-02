Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $217,465 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $307,524.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $245.0 to $290.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $245.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $26.2 $25.95 $25.96 $270.00 $166.0K 457 100 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $18.5 $17.6 $17.6 $275.00 $95.0K 258 108 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.1 $25.9 $26.1 $270.00 $39.1K 457 0 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.05 $25.95 $26.05 $270.00 $39.0K 457 31 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $1.67 $1.58 $1.58 $260.00 $36.3K 1.4K 394

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,510,269, with JPM's price down by -0.35%, positioned at $263.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $266.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $236. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $295.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.