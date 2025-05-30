What the Options Market Tells Us About UnitedHealth Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $399,930, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,388,209.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $630.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $630.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.15 $10.4 $10.75 $360.00 $387.0K 1.1K 360 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.1 $14.05 $14.1 $400.00 $176.2K 9.5K 291 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.75 $310.00 $118.1K 3.6K 248 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $22.5 $22.05 $22.5 $350.00 $112.5K 3.7K 57 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $87.4 $83.3 $87.4 $250.00 $87.4K 128 10

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 9,505,317, the price of UNH is up by 0.97%, reaching $301.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $355.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $356. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $351. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $350. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.