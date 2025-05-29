Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,457, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,218,320.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4650.0 and $7900.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4650.0 to $7900.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $836.0 $817.7 $836.0 $4650.00 $585.2K 0 7 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $852.9 $827.7 $840.1 $5000.00 $84.0K 32 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $824.0 $801.4 $824.0 $4660.00 $82.4K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $480.0 $461.6 $461.6 $5110.00 $46.1K 1 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $479.9 $450.0 $460.1 $5110.00 $46.0K 1 2

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 63,949, the price of BKNG is up 0.16% at $5484.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5186.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5700. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4692. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4440. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5400. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.