Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in CoreWeave

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CoreWeave.

Looking at options history for CoreWeave CRWV we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $228,415 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $930,360.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $162.5 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $162.5 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.2 $7.0 $150.00 $140.0K 511 1 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $16.4 $13.6 $14.99 $115.00 $82.4K 2.2K 318 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $130.00 $77.8K 4.7K 1.9K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.9 $4.6 $4.6 $130.00 $72.4K 4.7K 684 CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $5.5 $5.1 $5.5 $125.00 $57.7K 883 2.1K

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CoreWeave, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CoreWeave's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,997,139, the CRWV's price is up by 8.04%, now at $125.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $61.2.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $50. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * In a cautious move, an analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $36. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100.

