Exxon Mobil Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $271,789 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,124,436.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.3 $115.00 $422.4K 6.9K 1.2K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.12 $1.86 $2.12 $120.00 $317.5K 9.2K 1.5K XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $100.00 $212.5K 5.0K 500 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.92 $2.91 $2.92 $102.00 $89.0K 180 317 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.81 $1.76 $1.77 $105.00 $79.2K 16.1K 454

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 7,344,655, the XOM's price is down by -0.83%, now at $102.67.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.25.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $124. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.