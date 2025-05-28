Reddit Unusual Options Activity For May 28

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Reddit.

Looking at options history for Reddit RDDT we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,950 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $448,165.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $120.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $13.25 $13.05 $13.05 $100.00 $114.8K 1.0K 500 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.8 $27.85 $28.8 $115.00 $86.4K 282 30 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.25 $7.25 $106.00 $71.7K 169 192 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.65 $25.6 $25.65 $110.00 $51.3K 797 27 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $5.95 $5.5 $5.95 $105.00 $47.6K 217 80

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Reddit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Reddit

With a trading volume of 2,931,439, the price of RDDT is up by 1.26%, reaching $105.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Reddit

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $158. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $165. * In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $165. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $145.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Reddit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.