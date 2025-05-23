Smart Money Is Betting Big In AFRM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $498,035 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $165,093.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $62.5 for Affirm Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.5 to $62.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.18 $1.84 $2.01 $45.00 $92.4K 2.4K 498 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.7 $16.6 $16.61 $60.00 $89.6K 127 54 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $6.85 $6.98 $50.00 $69.9K 2.0K 201 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $50.00 $68.0K 2.0K 101 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.79 $1.75 $1.76 $47.00 $67.7K 233 401

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings

Trading volume stands at 4,960,307, with AFRM's price down by -3.91%, positioned at $47.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 96 days.

Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $56.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.