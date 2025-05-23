This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advance Auto Parts

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Advance Auto Parts AAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Advance Auto Parts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $821,641, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $612,065.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $60.0 for Advance Auto Parts during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advance Auto Parts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advance Auto Parts's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Advance Auto Parts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.72 $1.45 $1.45 $40.00 $290.0K 5.1K 2.0K AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.13 $1.92 $2.12 $50.00 $147.7K 4.3K 1.7K AAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.65 $50.00 $122.1K 1.4K 476 AAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.25 $22.0 $22.0 $32.50 $110.0K 266 18 AAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.25 $3.3 $47.00 $99.9K 0 308

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto-parts retailer in North America with more than 4,000 store and branch locations. About 50% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining sales in the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units for various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub-and-spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advance Auto Parts, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advance Auto Parts's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,986,534, the AAP's price is down by -3.82%, now at $47.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advance Auto Parts

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Advance Auto Parts with a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Advance Auto Parts with a target price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advance Auto Parts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.