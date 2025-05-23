United Parcel Service's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $92,430, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $307,059.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $110.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 751.67 with a total volume of 468.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.7 $11.35 $11.35 $85.00 $112.3K 58 100 UPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.45 $14.0 $14.22 $110.00 $92.4K 1.3K 65 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.8 $11.8 $100.00 $51.9K 2.2K 44 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.8 $11.8 $100.00 $29.5K 2.2K 98 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.15 $11.8 $11.8 $100.00 $29.5K 2.2K 71

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 963,206, with UPS's price down by -1.38%, positioned at $95.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $116.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.