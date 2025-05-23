Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $104,405, and 6 are calls, amounting to $187,840.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $15.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Technologies stands at 19663.5, with a total volume reaching 5,807.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.31 $2.28 $2.28 $14.00 $67.7K 4.3K 368 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.95 $1.9 $1.95 $10.00 $36.6K 23.6K 214 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $0.39 $0.36 $0.36 $13.00 $36.0K 5.3K 2.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $0.39 $0.36 $0.36 $13.00 $36.0K 5.3K 1.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.85 $3.2 $3.2 $12.00 $32.0K 3.1K 100

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

Trading volume stands at 4,670,999, with SOFI's price down by -1.93%, positioned at $12.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.12.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $17. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.