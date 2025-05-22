5 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $300.00 $25.7K 6.4K 7.0K MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $76.00 $244.0K 10 4.0K LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1000.00 $25.6K 361 274 SYK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $400.00 $52.8K 46 15 VRTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $450.00 $30.4K 93 6

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $429.0 per contract. There were 6422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK SYK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 392 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX VRTX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 392 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $6080.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

