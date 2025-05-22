Looking At Tempus AI's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tempus AI TEM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $286,832, and 7 are calls, amounting to $345,383.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $100.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.5 $20.9 $21.3 $45.00 $106.5K 3.7K 50 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $100.00 $87.1K 1.1K 204 TEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.2 $18.1 $18.68 $75.00 $78.7K 106 10 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $53.00 $69.4K 111 36 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.3 $58.00 $69.0K 250 500

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Where Is Tempus AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,321,018, the TEM's price is up by 2.89%, now at $59.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tempus AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.