Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United Airlines Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,756, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,678,173.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $71.0 to $105.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 2868.22 with a total volume of 3,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $71.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.95 $6.8 $6.85 $80.00 $1.3M 970 2.2K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.35 $10.49 $80.00 $91.2K 2.1K 88 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $80.00 $78.0K 970 218 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.78 $1.75 $1.75 $90.00 $43.7K 4.7K 270 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $11.1 $10.2 $10.85 $85.00 $37.9K 41 36

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings

Trading volume stands at 5,990,694, with UAL's price down by -1.73%, positioned at $75.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on United Airlines Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.