A Closer Look at Cava Group's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group CAVA revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $310,200, and 5 were calls, valued at $230,037.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $140.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.66 $0.57 $0.58 $70.00 $171.0K 385 17 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $56.0 $54.6 $54.6 $140.00 $103.7K 20 19 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.45 $87.00 $80.1K 1 363 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $45.6 $44.05 $45.23 $50.00 $45.2K 93 10 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.4 $7.85 $8.28 $85.00 $41.3K 297 51

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cava Group

Trading volume stands at 1,294,860, with CAVA's price down by -4.42%, positioned at $85.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $111.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $112. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $121. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.