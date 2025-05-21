Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANET Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,830, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $267,552.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $107.5 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $107.5 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.34 $90.00 $73.4K 3.6K 110 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.2 $12.2 $100.00 $45.1K 4.1K 40 ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.6 $2.5 $2.54 $90.00 $36.8K 1.5K 157 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.41 $107.50 $36.7K 1.3K 68 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.4 $95.00 $31.2K 1.6K 30

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

Currently trading with a volume of 2,231,916, the ANET's price is down by -1.34%, now at $94.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $97.8.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Rosenblatt has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $119. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.