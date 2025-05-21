Smart Money Is Betting Big In MARA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings MARA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $223,500, and 7 are calls, amounting to $454,956.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $25.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.16 $1.12 $1.12 $20.00 $113.0K 6.2K 1.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.58 $1.53 $1.57 $25.00 $102.5K 11.7K 660 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.22 $2.01 $2.22 $18.00 $88.8K 866 400 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $20.00 $87.5K 143 129 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $15.00 $79.4K 12.5K 158

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,599,901, the price of MARA is up by 0.99%, reaching $16.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.12.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Compass Point downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MARA Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.