A Closer Look at Super Micro Computer's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer SMCI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 65 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,522,354, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,694,421.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $80.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4458.26, with a total volume reaching 29,076.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $19.2 $19.25 $57.00 $209.8K 612 1 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $22.25 $22.25 $61.00 $200.2K 276 94 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $12.95 $12.85 $12.95 $60.00 $194.2K 5.1K 150 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.29 $1.25 $1.29 $27.00 $129.0K 1.7K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.7 $11.6 $11.7 $35.00 $117.0K 3.3K 113

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 32,268,989, with SMCI's price down by -4.22%, positioned at $42.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $37. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $39. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $35. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $34.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.