Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity For May 19

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walt Disney. Our analysis of options history for Walt Disney DIS revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,246,979, and 10 were calls, valued at $2,646,792.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $120.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.6 $26.3 $26.65 $100.00 $1.5M 6.8K 1.4K DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.98 $2.84 $2.91 $105.00 $552.9K 7.6K 1.9K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.6 $8.6 $8.6 $105.00 $430.0K 11.0K 532 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.88 $1.83 $1.84 $100.00 $283.0K 5.5K 1.5K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.65 $26.2 $26.65 $100.00 $266.5K 6.8K 801

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,263,572, the price of DIS is down -0.63% at $112.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $125. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125. * An analyst from Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $112. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

