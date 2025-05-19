Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service UPS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,209,129, and 3 are calls, amounting to $331,080.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $165.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Parcel Service's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Parcel Service's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.55 $8.4 $8.4 $90.00 $252.0K 494 310 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.45 $11.7 $95.00 $209.4K 777 185 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.75 $6.55 $6.55 $85.00 $196.5K 358 300 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.85 $9.95 $10.85 $90.00 $162.7K 2.0K 150 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.6 $10.5 $10.6 $95.00 $106.0K 773 100

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,705,221, the UPS's price is down by -2.32%, now at $98.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $112.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $114. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $98. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $124. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.