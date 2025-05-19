Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity For May 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer SMCI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $258,900, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,989,142.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $55.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4583.46, with a total volume reaching 46,338.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.4 $10.45 $50.00 $365.7K 19.1K 782 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.4 $51.00 $270.0K 3.4K 511 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.6 $16.55 $16.6 $36.00 $166.0K 2.1K 101 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.05 $17.8 $18.05 $34.00 $108.3K 1.1K 60 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $50.00 $83.0K 2.0K 657

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer

With a trading volume of 34,481,998, the price of SMCI is down by -2.12%, reaching $45.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.