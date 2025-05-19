Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com JD revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $574,390, and 7 were calls, valued at $362,892.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $45.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 2552.36, with a total volume reaching 6,056.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.5 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.19 $1.07 $1.13 $28.00 $423.7K 2.7K 3.7K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.75 $4.7 $4.72 $35.00 $141.6K 2.3K 380 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.05 $7.9 $7.9 $37.00 $69.5K 1.5K 88 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $37.50 $55.1K 4.9K 162 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.86 $1.82 $1.86 $33.00 $46.5K 701 284

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,784,311, the JD's price is down by -0.13%, now at $33.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days.

Expert Opinions on JD.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $48. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on JD.com with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

