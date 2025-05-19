Strategy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Strategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $579,427, and 11 are calls, amounting to $451,975.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $560.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Strategy stands at 588.31, with a total volume reaching 1,032.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Strategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $560.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $79.5 $78.8 $79.45 $455.00 $198.6K 28 27 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $76.0 $74.75 $76.0 $560.00 $129.2K 74 18 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $56.85 $56.6 $56.6 $365.00 $113.2K 30 40 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.0 $17.8 $18.0 $275.00 $84.6K 309 49 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $49.2 $48.65 $49.2 $365.00 $78.7K 137 49

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Strategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Strategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,154,190, the price of MSTR is up 0.8% at $402.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Expert Opinions on Strategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $510.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Strategy with a target price of $521. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $614. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Strategy with a target price of $464. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $480.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Strategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.